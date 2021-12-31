Park City real estate sales: To infinity and beyond

Home-buyers spent $1.7 trillion on properties in In the 84060 ZIP code in 2021.

Sales in the 84098 ZIP code were right up there too, totaling $1.17 trillion.

That’s a big jump for already-stratospheric numbers in a few years. In 2018, annual sales in the Snyderville Basin totaled $562 billion. Inside Park City limits, homes sales totaled $847 billion that year. Both areas first crossed the trillion-dollar mark last year during the COVID-fueled influx of buyers.

The 2021 sales represent tremendous appreciation in a short span of time. Mark Jacobson, president of the Park City Board of Realtors, highlighted rates of appreciation, which vary by neighborhood.

Median prices in Jeremy Ranch and Pinebrook appreciated by about 20 % in 2021, which is far above what most parts of the country see in a year, but which sounds paltry compared to Thaynes Canyon, Old Ranch Road and Silver Springs. All of those neighborhoods appreciated between 71% to 81% this past year.

The only Park City neighborhood that actually depreciated was Deer Crest, but Jacobson said that was a function of there not being much on the market there.

The current median home price in the 84060 ZIP code is more than $1.8 million.

In the 84098 ZIP code, it’s about $1.1 million.

Jacobsen said buyers come from all over – he said many are from Seattle, WA and New York. And he confirmed that he has indeed seen a buyer offer $1 million over asking price. But that’s not as typical as a mere few hundred thousand over asking.

"I saw a property that I actually had an offer in, it was down at 820 Park Ave," he said. "And it was listed at 185. We were in a little over $2 million. I think there was somewhere between six and 10 offers and I think it closed for $2.15. So about $300,000 over asking."

Buyers lately tend to be mobile people whose work takes them all over and who want to live somewhere with plenty of outdoor space – but retirees are also coming.

Looking ahead, Jacobson predicts more of the same. The reason for that, he said, is a familiar real estate adage: location, location, location.

"We don't really see the resort communities suffer quite as bad as everybody else," he said. "It's just kind of a different buyer; different owners. I don't have a crystal ball on that but home price trends, I think are gonna continue to go up throughout the year. You know we have an awful lot of to-be-builts on our MLS that aren't completed yet. Our economy is always very diverse. I think Utah's done a great job at bringing jobs and industry into the state."

The year’s biggest real estate sale? A more than 10,000 square-foot ski-in, ski-out home for $19.45 million in Empire Pass.