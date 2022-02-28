© 2022 KPCW

Vail announces a change in mask requirements

KPCW | By Carolyn Murray
Published February 28, 2022 at 11:42 AM MST
Park City Mountain Resort PCMR opening day 2021 canyons village
Ben Lasseter
/
KPCW
High Meadow and Saddleback lifts at PCMR Canyons Village

Monday, Park City Mountain Resort announced a change in mask requirements for employees and guests.

Park City Mountain Resort Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Mike Goar told employees that the COVID-19 situation is rapidly improving. With the decline in positive case counts combined with employee cooperation with the resort’s vaccine policy, he said face coverings are no longer required.

Additionally, masks will not be required for vaccinated employees when in employee-only spaces. Unvaccinated employees must still wear masks indoors. Goar said this allows employees to gather indoors and outdoors in employee-only areas.

Employees must still wear face coverings indoors in shared spaces and in areas where they interact face-to-face with guests.

Goar said masks are optional for PCMR guests in all locations unless federal, state, or local laws indicate otherwise.

Guests must still provide proof of vaccination if dining in resort-run restaurants or cafeterias.

PCMR Communications Manager Emily McDonald said under US federal transportation regulations, masks are required for everyone riding buses or shuttles.

The safety policy changes apply to Vail Resorts and Park City Mountain.

Carolyn Murray
KPCW reporter Carolyn Murray covers Summit and Wasatch County School Districts. She also reports on wildlife and environmental stories, along with breaking news. Carolyn has been in town since the mid ‘80s and raised two daughters in Park City.
See stories by Carolyn Murray