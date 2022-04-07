UDOT: Traffic delays on US 40 could last into Friday evening

The Thursday and Friday afternoon closures will let crews pave the road median at the entrance to the Heber Valley. Summit County tells drivers traveling downhill past the Jordanelle Reservoir to expect moderate to heavy delays.

The project is to replace bridges that pass over the Provo River. Crews will work on one bridge at a time, starting in about two weeks with bridge deck replacement and repaving. Traffic will divert to one side of the highway while the opposite side’s bridge is under construction.

The work taking place this week is to create a crossover to merge all traffic from one side to the other.

According to UDOT Communications Manager Geoff Dupaix (due-PAY), daily construction normally wraps up before heavy traffic hours. By working later in the day to lay the asphalt while the weather is warm, he says the crossover pavement will last longer.

On Saturday, one eastbound lane will be closed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

