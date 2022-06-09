© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
State & Regional

Some fire restrictions start as weather warms

KPCW | By Andrea Buchanan
Published June 9, 2022 at 12:23 PM MDT
Fireworks with blur milky way background
Apiruk Jintana/zodar - stock.adobe.com
/
295817146
Fireworks will go on sale soon - but don't set them off yet.

A heat wave is in the forecast, and with it, warnings about increasing wildfire danger. But if you’re glad for some summertime temperatures and want to celebrate, remember, fireworks remain illegal until July.

There are only a few dozen hours each year in Utah when it’s legal for non-professionals to shoot off fireworks, and the next opportunity starts at 11 a.m. July 2.

Legal discharge days are all around holidays: July 4, Pioneer Day at the end of July, New Year’s Eve and Chinese New Year’s at the end of January. However, fireworks can go on sale later this month through the end of July.

Other fire-related restrictions are in place, as well. After June 1, open burning of brush and other items now requires a permit in unincorporated parts of the county and is banned inside city limits.

As of Wednesday, neither Wasatch County nor Summit County had imposed other fire restrictions as they have in previous years like banning open burning and fireworks.

Summit County Manager Tom Fisher said fire conditions appear to be good after May storms.

“You know, everybody has heard the word drought a lot. And so certainly that has an impact. Our early moisture this spring has helped out quite a bit from the standpoint of making things less flammable, but it grows a lot of stuff at the same time. So it probably does not portend as well for our main fire season, which tends to come in July and August and September.”

Wasatch County Interim Fire Chief Eric Hales said he doesn’t anticipate imposing fire restrictions anytime soon. But he said that calculus can change quickly with fluctuations in weather and fuel moistures, and the prevalence of fires.

Those county-imposed restrictions would not apply to fires on properties that have improved fire pits near a source of running water. Summit County Communications Director Derek Siddoway said improved pits generally involve metal fire rings and aren’t merely circles of rocks.

According to a state fire agency, as of Wednesday, there have been 177 wildfires this year, with 84% of them started by humans.

State & Regional
Andrea Buchanan
Andrea moved to Park City in 2017 with two huskies, two kids and one husband… not in that order. Prior to working at KPCW, she spent decades in the entertainment industry – and racked up a few awards in the process for her work on “Behind the Music” and most recently for a film she produced for Lifetime, “Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story.” She was featured on “Good Morning America” twice for her books which made best sellers lists in Dallas and Denver. She’s still hoping to write one that hits The New York Times list. She loves taking photos, loves the mountains, especially the fall, and is excited to be working with the amazing team at KPCW.
See stories by Andrea Buchanan