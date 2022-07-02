Free service for Park City bikers and hikers begins

If you want to hike or bike at a higher elevation in Park City, a free service can help you get uphill easier.

Transit to Trails is a public service that takes hikers and bikers from a central location in Park City to the Mid-Mountain, Bonanza Flats and Bloods Lake Trailhead.

The shuttle runs on Thursday and Friday early evenings, and Saturdays and Sundays between 8 in the morning and noon. The service started Thursday and will go through October.

Park City Municipal Corporation, Utah Open Lands and Utah Mountain Shuttle teamed up to provide the service. The Central Wasatch Commission provided the money to pay for it.

The shuttles can take up to six bikes each trip, and reservations are strongly encouraged, though walk-up riders are allowed if there’s room.

For more information, including the schedule and how to make reservations, go to UtahOpenLands.org.