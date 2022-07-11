© 2022 KPCW

Utah’s trigger law will continue to be blocked from being enforced, judge decides

KPCW | By Salt Lake Tribune
Published July 11, 2022 at 3:21 PM MDT
trib abortion chair.jpg
Leah Hogsten
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Planned Parenthood Metro Health Center's recovery room, Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Planned Parenthood Association of Utah filed court documents outlining the Utahns’ experiences as part of its request for a judge to continue blocking the law.

Utah’s abortion trigger law will continue to be on hold, a judge ruled Monday, siding with arguments made by Planned Parenthood Association of Utah.

The trigger law would have banned abortions in Utah, except for a few limited circumstances.

Third District Judge Andrew Stone said he will grant a preliminary injunction requested by Planned Parenthood. The injunction will go into effect Monday, the judge said, and it will be in place until the organization’s lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the trigger law is resolved.

Click here to read the full version of this report.

