Utah’s trigger law will continue to be blocked from being enforced, judge decides

Utah’s abortion trigger law will continue to be on hold, a judge ruled Monday, siding with arguments made by Planned Parenthood Association of Utah.

The trigger law would have banned abortions in Utah, except for a few limited circumstances.

Third District Judge Andrew Stone said he will grant a preliminary injunction requested by Planned Parenthood. The injunction will go into effect Monday, the judge said, and it will be in place until the organization’s lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the trigger law is resolved.

