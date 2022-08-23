Crossing guard injured in hit-and-run, police looking for driver

Police say it happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The crossing guard came away with minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

The driver’s described as a woman in a black SUV, and she left driving northward on Old Mill Road.

Police asked anyone who may have information to contact Heber City Police dispatch at 435-654-3040 or the Wasatch County Sheriff’s dispatch at 435-654-1411.

The release also asked drivers to slow down, not to drive distracted and to obey crossing guards in school zones.