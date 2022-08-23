© 2022 KPCW

Crossing guard injured in hit-and-run, police looking for driver

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published August 23, 2022 at 5:02 PM MDT
old mill elementary.jpg
Wasatch County School District
Old Mill Elementary School is in eastern Heber City.

Heber City Police are looking for a driver who hit a crossing guard at the Old Mill Elementary School crosswalk on Old Mill Road and fled the scene.

Police say it happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The crossing guard came away with minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

The driver’s described as a woman in a black SUV, and she left driving northward on Old Mill Road.

Police asked anyone who may have information to contact Heber City Police dispatch at 435-654-3040 or the Wasatch County Sheriff’s dispatch at 435-654-1411.

The release also asked drivers to slow down, not to drive distracted and to obey crossing guards in school zones.

Wasatch County
Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
See stories by Ben Lasseter