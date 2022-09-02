Park City loses first game of the season, as Wasatch and North Summit drop to 1-3

The Park City Miners hit the road this past week and looked to continue their winning streak against their first divisional opponent of the season, the East High Leopards. Park City knew this game would be a challenge, as quarterback Chase Beyer would not be available for the team.

East High quickly established their identity as a ground and pound style offense, as they punched the ball in for 6 after a big 60-yard run up the middle. Park City tried to respond but were struggling to get their offense going without Beyer at the helm. The score after the first half was East 7, Park City 0.

In the second half, the Miner’s started to click on offense, as backup qb Blake Taberacchi threw not one but two deep touchdowns to WR William McCurdy to even out the score 14-14 with 3 minutes left in the 4th quarter. However, much like the game started, the Leopards finished the game with another 60-yard run. The Leopards punched the ball in and beat the Miners 21-14.

Park City will drop to 3-1 on the season and will look to bounce back big on homecoming weekend. The Miners take on the Murray Spartans at home this Friday. Coverage starts at 7pm right here on KPCW.

Wasatch also travelled to the Salt Lake Valley, but instead to take on the Pleasant Grove Vikings. The Wasps came out of the gate hot, as they scored 17 unanswered points in the first quarter. However, the Vikings took that personally, and took charge of the game from that point onward. The Vikings proceeded to score 49 unanswered points against the Wasps and finished the game comfortably 58-20.

Wasatch drops to 1-3 and will have to do a little soul-searching next week as they take on the Salem Hills Skyhawks at home next Friday.

In other news, the south summit wildcats continued their perfect streak as they beat the Ben Lomand Scots 37-3. South Summit quarterback Bracken Lassche threw for 4 passing touchdowns, including a 97-yard td to start off the game. South Summit will return home to face the Ogden Tigers next Friday.

Lastly, the North Summit Braves dropped another game, this time to the Enterprise Wolves at home, The final score was North Summit 7 – Enterprise 20. North Summit will take on the 4-0 Kenab Cowboys next week on the road.