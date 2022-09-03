© 2022 KPCW

Wanship fire quickly contained

KPCW | By Renai Bodley Miller
Published September 3, 2022 at 4:20 PM MDT
Fire danger levels are high for Labor Day weekend.

Summit County firefighters were busy Saturday morning putting out a fire in Wanship.

According to the Park City Fire District, the fire was reported around 9:30am on Riverbend Road. It started in an unoccupied RV and spread to a small section of a nearby barn. Firefighters from North Summit Fire Service District, South Summit Fire District and Park City Fire District quickly contained the fire. There were no injuries.

The fire is under investigation.

Fire danger levels are high in Summit and Wasatch counties for the Labor Day weekend due to higher-than-normal temperatures, wind and dry conditions.

Summit County
Renai Bodley Miller
