Park City wins tight game against Highland as North Summit, South Summit and Wasatch all get big wins

The 4-1 Park City Miners were flying high after last week's 53-0 homecoming shutout against Murray, and looked to carry that momentum into this week's game against regional opponent, Highland. The Miners were firing on all cylinders early, as they started off the game with two quick passing touchdowns from quarterback Max Grizell to Jeremy Eldridge and Blake Tabberachi. Chase Beyer returned to action as well, as Park City utilized both QBs effectively in the first half, finishing 21-3.

However, the Miners offense could not get things going in the second half, as they were given multiple opportunities inside their own 40-yard line that resulted in no additional points. The Rams slowly creeped back into the game, with back-to-back passing TDs narrowing the gap. In the 4th quarter, after multiple unusual game stoppages by the officiating crew, the Miners defense stood tall with a huge 4th down sack to prevent a potential game-winning drive from Highland. The Miners held on tight and squeaked out a close 21-16 win over the Rams.

With that, Park City will improve to 5-1 on the season and will welcome the Olympus Titans to Dozier field next Friday. Coverage starts at 7pm right here on KPCW.

Elsewhere in the Wasatch back, the North Summit Braves also took on the Rams (specifically, the Parowan Rams). Late in the first quarter, runningback McKade Nelson returned a kick for 95 yards and a touchdown, kickstarting the Braves offensive firepower. North Summit finished the night with a 39-13 win over Parowan. North Summit will grab its second win of the season and will look to continue their winning ways as they take on the North Sevier Wolves next Friday.

The Wasatch Wasps took on the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles this past weekend, and QB Mack Kelson threw 4 touchdown passes over the course of the night. Wasatch came up big, and beat Maple Mountain convincingly, 55-17. Wasatch will improve to a .500 record with this win and will look to keep the wins coming with a match against the Springville Red Devils next week.

Finally, South Summit looked to improve to 6-0 with a win against the Emery Spartans this past Friday. The game started off slow, with South Summit only scoring 1 touchdown in the first quarter. That trend would not last for long though, as South Summit finished the night with a comfortable 38-14 win. The wildcats will remain undefeated, and will look to keep things that way as they take on the Summit Academy Bears at home next week.