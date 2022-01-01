2022 KPCW & Cole Sport Back Alley Bash

The KPCW/Cole Sport Back Alley Bash is back and better than ever at a new location! Please join us Friday, August 19th from 5pm to 9pm at City Park! Event is FREE and includes live music by Mudpuddle & Sin City Soul and kid’s activities including face painting, a balloon twister and more. So, bring your picnic, drinks, friends and family and join us at the KPCW/Cole Sport Back Alley Bash – a locals’ favorite for over 25 years! Remember to take the bus, ride your bike or carpool.



No food or beverage will be available for sale at this event. Bring your own food and drinks and KPCW/Cole Sport will provide the live music & kid's activities.



