Heber City Police send witch warning against ‘boo’-zing and driving

Police staged a crime scene in a Heber City neighborhood on 300 West, where a witch figurine holding a beer can is wrapped around a telephone pole. A sign below reads, “Don’t drink and drive.”

Sergeant Josh Weishar said he saw it and saw a festive way to ask drivers to slow down and secure safe rides after drinking.

“Some citizen on that street put that decoration up and put the ‘don't drink and drive and slow down’ poster up there,” Weishar said, “and we just put the police tape and police cars around it and took some photos of it and threw it on Facebook.”

Part of the Facebook message reads, “If you’re going to go out on the night, drinking potions, and elixirs after a long day of summonings and rituals, remember to drink responsibly.”

Weishar said it’s always a good time to remind people to be safe behind the wheel.

“I think we deal with DUIs just as much as anybody else,” Weishar said. “So, we constantly just remind our citizens and if you're going to drink, please drink responsibly and get an Uber driver or designated driver to get you home. And if not, you know, we'll be out.”

The exhibit appeared Tuesday, newly sworn-in Chief of Police Parker Sever’s second day on the job. The witch-and-sign display also made appearances at the same spot in previous years.

