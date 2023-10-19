© 2023 KPCW

Kimball Junction I-80 crash involving dump truck sends one to hospital

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published October 19, 2023 at 11:40 AM MDT
The crossover SUV was too damaged for the driver to escape, so firefighters cut into the vehicle to rescue them.
The crossover SUV was too damaged for the driver to escape, so firefighters cut into the vehicle to rescue them.

Park City firefighters rescued the driver Thursday morning, and the driver went to the hospital in stable condition.

Authorities said the SUV rear-ended the dump truck around 8 a.m. just east of Kimball Junction on eastbound Interstate 80.

Photos from the scene show the impact destroyed the entire front of the crossover.

The Park City Fire District had to cut the driver out of the SUV and they went to the hospital in stable condition.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Utah Highway Patrol also responded.

The crash led to significant delays on I-80 east during the Thursday morning commute. Crews cleared the scene and reopened all lanes around 9 a.m.

