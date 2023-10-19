Kimball Junction I-80 crash involving dump truck sends one to hospital

Authorities said the SUV rear-ended the dump truck around 8 a.m. just east of Kimball Junction on eastbound Interstate 80.

Photos from the scene show the impact destroyed the entire front of the crossover.

The Park City Fire District had to cut the driver out of the SUV and they went to the hospital in stable condition.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Utah Highway Patrol also responded.

The crash led to significant delays on I-80 east during the Thursday morning commute. Crews cleared the scene and reopened all lanes around 9 a.m.