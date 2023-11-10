RAP recreation grants send nearly $2 million to Summit County parks, open space

Park City and the Snyderville Basin will each receive about a third of the 2023 RAP recreation grant, while the rest of the county will split the remaining funds.

Planners for 17 projects put in requests, and all were approved for some amount of funds.

The largest grant will send more than $435,000 to the Summit County Land and Natural Resources Department. The grant will fund a study of future recreation on the 910 Cattle Ranch and general department costs. The 910 Cattle Ranch is an 8,600-acre area north of Jeremy Ranch, which the county bought for $55 million in August.

A proposal by Park City to update aging bridges on the city Rail Trail was the second-highest recipient with $365,000. The committee that advises how to divide the grant money said the current bridges are withered and not wide enough for pedestrians and bikers.

Another $250,000 will go to trails that pass through the bulk of Round Valley on Cammy’s Trail and Round Valley Express. The project will add a gravel base, making it easier to groom the trail in a “double track” style for skiing and resistant to erosion by water runoff.

Outside of Park City and the Snyderville Basin area, the committee recommended about $400,000 to projects in southern Summit County and $200,000 to northern Summit County.

Notably, it denied a nearly $1 million request by the North Summit Recreation District for new facilities. It said it was too soon after awarding a 2021 grant for $1.1 million to the district, which still hasn’t been spent.

The South Summit Trails Foundation received trail funding: $150,000 for the Oakley Trail Park, including a bike trail, pavilion, restrooms and natural playground.

The town of Henefer got a boost to join the pickleball wave. It will receive $50,000 to repurpose two tennis courts to accommodate both tennis and pickleball.

A release from Summit County shows a complete list of project funding requests.