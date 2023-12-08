© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heber Police Department and Wasatch County Sheriff's Office host annual Shop With A Cop

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 8, 2023 at 12:27 PM MST
Heber City Police and the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office join in the annual shop with a cop event December 2022 where they take children in the community to breakfast and then out to pick their Christmas presents.
Heber City Police Department
Heber City Police and the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office join in the annual shop with a cop event December 2022 where they take children in the community to breakfast and then out to pick their Christmas presents.

Heber's Shop With A Cop event is Saturday, Dec. 9.

If you hear police sirens Saturday morning, don’t panic, it’s the annual Wasatch County Sheriff and Heber City Police Shop With A Cop event.

The Heber City Police Department said it received about $15,000 in donations for this year’s event.

About 60 children will meet sheriff’s deputies, DNR officers, and Utah Highway Patrol troopers for breakfast at 7 a.m at the Search and Rescue building near U.S. 40.

Then a motorcade of lights and sirens will drive through Heber to Walmart where the children pick out Christmas gifts.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver