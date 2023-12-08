Heber Police Department and Wasatch County Sheriff's Office host annual Shop With A Cop

If you hear police sirens Saturday morning, don’t panic, it’s the annual Wasatch County Sheriff and Heber City Police Shop With A Cop event.

The Heber City Police Department said it received about $15,000 in donations for this year’s event.

About 60 children will meet sheriff’s deputies, DNR officers, and Utah Highway Patrol troopers for breakfast at 7 a.m at the Search and Rescue building near U.S. 40.

Then a motorcade of lights and sirens will drive through Heber to Walmart where the children pick out Christmas gifts.