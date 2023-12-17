Winter events from Heber Chamber make the season bright across Wasatch County

Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce public relations manager Jessica Turner said the Winter Nordic Yurt Snowshoe Dinner is a memorable experience at Soldier Hollow, run by Wilderness Access Outfitters.

“It’s a short, half-mile guided snowshoe trek in,” she said. “Then you have a four-course, full-service dinner inside a heated yurt, and then cap it all off with s’mores and a bonfire just outside the yurt.”

Turner said Café Galleria’s Alpenglobes in Midway is another great winter dining option. Each heated dome seats up to eight people.

Horse-drawn wagon rides to see the holiday lights by the Jordanelle Reservoir are running Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings through the end of December.

Tickets are on sale now for the Midway ice castles.

“We’re still anticipating an opening in January,” Turner said. “The date, though, is TBD, depending on the weather.”

In Heber City, Monday and Wednesday, Dec. 18 and 20, are the last evenings to see “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play” at the Timpanogos Valley Theater.

Details for all these events and more can be found on the Chamber website.