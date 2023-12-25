Wasatch County community feeds families experiencing food insecurity over holidays

The Wasatch Community Foundation, Intermountain Health’s Heber Hospital, the Christian Center and Roonies, an ice cream retailer, worked together to provide food for children over the holiday break. It’s an annual tradition.

Kathy Carr, part of the Wasatch Community Foundation board, said hundreds of volunteers helped to pack 800 bags of food.

“On the day of packing, we had two four-hour shifts, where people from the community, families, children of all ages came together and in line put together each of the bags,” she said.

Each bag has 10 days' worth of food. The items included tortillas, instant oatmeal, cereal and hot chocolate. Roonies also put together their own recipe of rice and beans in a freeze-dried form to include in the bags.

“We were able to have meals that were not super heavy to carry, did not require a can opener and were easily prepared,” Carr said.

Once all the food bags were packed up, Carr said they were delivered to elementary schools throughout the valley. Counselors, teachers and administrators will then hand out the bags to children experiencing food insecurity.