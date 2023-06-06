2023 KPCW & Cole Sport Back Alley Bash

Please join us Friday, August 18th from 5pm to 9pm at City Park for the 2023 KPCW & Cole Sport Back Alley Bash! Event is FREE and includes live music by Mudpuddle & Sin City Soul and kid’s activities including face painting, a balloon twister and more. So, bring your picnic, drinks, friends and family and join us at the KPCW/Cole Sport Back Alley Bash – a locals’ favorite for over 26 years! Remember to take the bus, ride your bike or carpool.



No food or beverage will be available for purchase at this event. Bring your own food and drinks and KPCW/Cole Sport will provide the live music & kid's activities.

