2023 Winter Pledge Drive

BECOME A NONPROFIT HOUR HOST

The schedule for our 2022 Summer Pledge Drive is full. Our next KPCW Winter Pledge Drive will take place March 6-9, 2023

Our community relies on KPCW to provide local news, entertainment, emergency updates, and other information across Summit and Wasatch County. KPCW also loves helping local nonprofit organizations get the word out about the amazing work they do in our community all year round. So twice a year, we invite our local nonprofits to host an hour during our biannual pledge drives to share a bit about how KPCW helps them fulfill their mission.

KPCW pledge drives are unique in that they benefit all who participate and we keep listeners engaged all week long. Unlike other public radio pledge drives across the country where audiences tend to tune out and turn off fund drives, listeners across the Wasatch Back TURN ON and TUNE IN! Locals love the KPCW Pledge Drive for our crazy on-air antics, outstanding premiums and "thank you" gifts, and they know it's a chance to hear from their favorite area nonprofits throughout the week.

Participating as a Nonprofit Host for an hour is an ideal opportunity to connect broadly with our community and highlight the strong partnerships you have with KPCW and our listeners. We encourage you to join us for some fun and help rally community support by encouraging your friends, supporters and listeners to call in and pledge to KPCW during their favorite nonprofits' hours.

Earn FREE Underwriting:

We want nonprofits to benefit from being on our pledge drive. The FCC prevents us from raising money directly for you, but we can give you free underwriting in exchange for you helping us with our pledge drive. For qualifying nonprofit organizations, every dollar you raise for KPCW over $1,000 will earn your organization free underwriting to use on KPCW. Email Sarah@kpcw.org for eligibility and full details.

How to host an hour:

We make it easy and fun! Join us for an hour to talk about how your nonprofit supports our community and how you support KPCW. During your hour, you can discuss upcoming programming and events, highlight volunteer opportunities, and thank supporters and donors on air. KPCW will help guide you all along the way, from assisting with talking points to customizing e-blasts with your name and logo to share with your outreach lists. We encourage you to post details on social media and encourage supporters to boost the donations during your hour. Friendly competitions can increase your FUN-draising! We also help with on-air promotion before and during the pledge drive announcing your Nonprofit Host Hour, and we post your organization's name and hour on our KPCW Pledge Drive website.

We kindly request a financial contribution to KPCW to cover the on-air cost of your Nonprofit Hour. If the airtime cost is not in your own marketing budget, we encourage you to align with a local business or individual so sponsor the cost of the hour. Together, we encourage you to get the word out about your hour with all your supporters, vendors, staff, friends, family - whoever benefits from your nonprofit! For full details about becoming a nonprofit host, please email Sarah@kpcw.org.

You may also donate items as “thank you premiums” to incentivize listeners to donate during your hour. If you are interested in donating pledge premium items, please email Jennifer@kpcw.org.

BECOME A NONPROFIT HOUR HOST