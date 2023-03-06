© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
2023 Winter Pledge Drive: March 6 - 9 2023 Winter Pledge Drive: March 6 - 9

2023 Winter Pledge Drive: March 6 - 9

As a nonprofit public radio station, KPCW relies on donor support to deliver daily news, information, and entertainment all year long. Twice a year, we ask the community to show their #kpcwlove during our summer and winter pledge drives. If you rely on KPCW for FREE local news, and our new daily newsletter, The Local, please consider donating during our 2023 Winter Pledge Drive, March 6 - 9. You'll be part of the community support that keeps this station running — PLUS, you'll receive fantastic gifts from local businesses as our thank you gift to you!

If your business or nonprofit would like to participate in our 2023 Winter Pledge Drive, please email sarah@kpcw.org.
2023 Winter Pledge Drive
2023 Winter Pledge Drive Schedule How to Participate as a Nonprofit How to Participate as an On-Air Sponsor Premium Donors How to Donate Premium Items Donate Now to KPCW
2023 Winter Pledge Drive Schedule

Thank you to the local Nonprofits & Pledge Drive Sponsors who are hosting an hour of our pledge drive. KPCW is giving FREE underwriting to eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofits for every dollar they raise for the radio station over $1,000 during their hour. That means YOUR donation to KPCW has double the impact by helping your favorite nonprofit earn free underwriting on our airwaves, saving them valuable marketing dollars.

To have your donation attributed to a specific nonprofit, call (435) 649-9004 during their hour per the schedule below. You can also make a donation online and be sure to write the name of the nonprofit in the comments section. We'll make sure we read your comments on air and that your chosen nonprofit gets underwriting credit for your donation.

Monday, March 6th, 2023:

Tuesday, March 7th, 2023:

Wednesday, March 8th, 2023:

Thursday, March 9th, 2023:

How to Participate as a Nonprofit

KPCW pledge drives are unique in that they benefit all who participate and we keep listeners engaged all week long. Unlike other public radio pledge drives across the country where audiences tend to tune out and turn off fund drives, listeners across the Wasatch Back TURN ON and TUNE IN! Locals love the KPCW Pledge Drive for our crazy on-air antics, outstanding premiums and "thank you" gifts, and they know it's a chance to hear from their favorite area nonprofits throughout the week.

How it works:

KPCW helps local nonprofit organizations get the word out about the amazing work they do in our community all year round. So twice a year, we invite local nonprofits to host an hour during our biannual pledge drives to share a bit about how KPCW helps them fulfill their missions. Each winter and summer we invite about a dozen local nonprofits to join us on air throughout the week of pledge drive. They each get a dedicated hour to tell listeners about their organizations and missions and how KPCW helps them get the word out about their programs throughout the year.

Per FCC rules, we cannot give for-profit businesses a dedicated hour of their own, so we pair them with nonprofits to share the hour as the business sponsor who joins on-air to discuss their support for KPCW and the nonprofit in the studio with them. We find that this model is a win-win-win for the nonprofits (who get an hour of radio time to talk about their mission and programming), local business sponsors (who get to come on air to showcase their strong community engagement), and KPCW's public radio mission.

Nonprofits earn FREE Underwriting:

We want nonprofits to benefit from being on our pledge drive. The FCC prevents us from raising money directly for other organizations, but we can give qualified 501(c)3 organizations underwriting credit as our way of saying "thank you" for helping us with our pledge drive. For qualifying nonprofit organizations, every dollar you raise for KPCW over $1,000 will earn your organization free underwriting credit to use over the next six months on our KPCW airwaves.

Nonprofits can arrange their own MATCHING grants

Although KPCW cannot directly fundraise for another organization, nonprofits that join us for pledge drive are allowed (and encouraged) to arrange their own Matching Grants as a way to benefit directly from participating in pledge drive. If a nonprofit has a donor interested in putting up a match of $5,000 or more during the pledge drive, KPCW will waive the airtime sponsor fee.

For more information, please review the PDF attachment "2023 KPCW Winter Pledge Drive - Nonprofit Information Packet" below.

If you are interested in participating in a future pledge drive, please email Sarah Ervin at sarah@kpcw.org.

2023 KPCW Winter Pledge Drive - Nonprofit Information Packet.pdf

How to Participate as an On-Air Sponsor

KPCW pledge drives are unique in that they benefit all who participate and we keep listeners engaged all week long. Unlike other public radio pledge drives across the country where audiences tend to tune out and turn off fund drives, listeners across the Wasatch Back TURN ON and TUNE IN! Locals love the KPCW Pledge Drive for our crazy on-air antics, outstanding premiums and "thank you" gifts, and they know it's a chance to hear from their favorite area nonprofits throughout the week.

How it works:

Each winter and summer we invite about local nonprofits and local businesses to join us on air throughout the week of pledge drive. They each get a dedicated hour to tell listeners about their organizations and missions and how KPCW helps them get the word out about their programs throughout the year.

Per FCC rules, we cannot give for-profit businesses a dedicated hour of their own, so we pair them with nonprofits to share the hour as the business sponsor who joins on-air to discuss their support for KPCW and the nonprofit in the studio with them. We find that this model is a win-win-win for the nonprofits (who get an hour of radio time to talk about their mission and programming), local business sponsors (who get to come on air to showcase their strong community engagement), and KPCW's public radio mission.

Sponsorships range from $1,000 up to $5,000 and are made as a tax-deductible donation to KPCW. In-kind premium donations do not apply towards sponsorship fees. For full details, please see the attachment "KPCW 2023 Winter Pledge Drive - Sponsor Packet" below.

If you are interested in sponsoring an hour of the pledge drive, please contact Sarah Ervin at sarah@kpcw.org or (435) 649-9004.

KPCW 2023 Winter Pledge Drive - Sponsor Packet.pdf

Premium Donors

From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU to the following businesses who donated "thank you gift" premiums to our 2023 KPCW Winter Pledge Drive:

$1 - $999

$1,000 - $2,499

$2,500 - $4,999

$5,000 - $9,999

$10,000+

How to Donate Premium Items

DONATE ITEMS TO THE KPCW 2023 WINTER PLEDGE DRIVE

How it Works

Each year, KPCW holds two Pledge Drives asking our listeners to support local, nonprofit, public radio and to support our mission to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through our broadcast signal and digital media platforms as well as to help other nonprofit organizations succeed in our community. To express our gratitude, KPCW offers certificates and other promotional items as gifts for listener donations. We reach out to our local business community for these certificates and we sincerely appreciate the generous support we receive.

Join our Pledge Drive this winter by donating gift certificates from your business to help keep these important programs on the air:

  • Up to the minute updates on COVID-19 & Area Happenings due to the Virus
  • Community Lost & Found Report
  • Interviews with Community Leaders
  • Expanded Local News & Local News Staff
  • FREE Announcements for Local Nonprofits
  • Home Grown Music & Events
  • KPCW Morning News
  • KPCW Noon News
  • KPCW Public Affairs Shows
  • The Local View with Randy Barton
  • Community Forums
  • Local Sports
  • Neighborhood Weather & Traffic
  • Live Snow Reports
  • Reporters
  • Music Hosts
  • Fresh Music Tracks
  • Expanded Digital News Team 
  • Great Mountain Town Music

Contact Jennifer Kimball Bailey with questions or for more information 435-649-9004.