Gov. Spencer Cox to visit Deer Valley
Utah Governor Spencer Cox will visit Deer Valley Resort Monday, March 25 for a Republican Governors Association dinner.
Cox is one of 26 governors who are part of the RGA. The organization’s goal is to help elect and support Republican governors.
Cox will also meet with Mark Newman at Deer Valley. Newman is founder and CEO of Nomi Health, an organization focused on cutting healthcare costs.
Deer Valley has previously played host to politicians like Mitt Romney during the E2 Summit last October and Florida governor Ron DeSantis in July.