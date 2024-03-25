© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gov. Spencer Cox to visit Deer Valley

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 25, 2024 at 3:13 PM MDT
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Aug. 10, 2023, in Salt Lake City. Utah’s Republican governor and lieutenant governor are urging the State Board of Education to take action against a conservative board member whose social media post questioning the gender of a high school basketball player incited a tirade of threats against the girl.
Alex Brandon
/
AP
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Aug. 10, 2023, in Salt Lake City. Utah’s Republican governor and lieutenant governor are urging the State Board of Education to take action against a conservative board member whose social media post questioning the gender of a high school basketball player incited a tirade of threats against the girl.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox will visit Deer Valley Resort Monday, March 25 for a Republican Governors Association dinner.

Cox is one of 26 governors who are part of the RGA. The organization’s goal is to help elect and support Republican governors.

Cox will also meet with Mark Newman at Deer Valley. Newman is founder and CEO of Nomi Health, an organization focused on cutting healthcare costs.

Deer Valley has previously played host to politicians like Mitt Romney during the E2 Summit last October and Florida governor Ron DeSantis in July.
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver