Professional sled hockey coming to Utah

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 25, 2024 at 1:33 PM MDT
Vegas Golden Knights sled hockey player.
Vegas Golden Knights
/
David Nicholls
Vegas Golden Knights sled hockey player.

Park City will host Utah’s first National Hockey League-sanctioned sled hockey tournament with teams from across the country this year.

The event Sept. 27 to Sept. 29 will feature top sled players from other NHL teams and the Utah Grizzlies on sleds at the Park City Ice Arena.

The Utah Sled Hockey Association is also looking for athletes 17 and older to learn and compete in the Paralympic sport of sled hockey.

It’s open to people with amputation, paraplegia, quadriplegia and other neurological and physical challenges. USA Hockey rules allow for participants of all abilities to share the ice as well.

The association will practice at different locations across the state including Salt Lake, Park City, St. George and Ogden.

Those interested in joining the team can reach out to utahsledhockey@gmail.com.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
