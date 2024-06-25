Professional sled hockey coming to Utah

The event Sept. 27 to Sept. 29 will feature top sled players from other NHL teams and the Utah Grizzlies on sleds at the Park City Ice Arena.

The Utah Sled Hockey Association is also looking for athletes 17 and older to learn and compete in the Paralympic sport of sled hockey.

It’s open to people with amputation, paraplegia, quadriplegia and other neurological and physical challenges. USA Hockey rules allow for participants of all abilities to share the ice as well.

The association will practice at different locations across the state including Salt Lake, Park City, St. George and Ogden.

Those interested in joining the team can reach out to utahsledhockey@gmail.com.