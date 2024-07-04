All Park City Leadership members invited to annual picnic

The annual picnic will be held at City Park this year. The city will provide the main dish and participants are asked to bring a dish to share and their own adult beverages.

The event is set for Mon., July 8 at 5 p.m. at the south end pavilion.

Leadership Alumni Event Chair Michael Fischer says partners and children are welcome, but not pets. He says outgoing Leadership Park City Director Myles Rademan will be there, as well as newly named director, Scott van Hartesvelt.

“Scott showed up at our last board meeting and we had a chance to get to know him. And he seems extremely excited about the new role, honored, he's like, ‘pinch me, I'm so excited.’ So, I think he'll do a good job."

All Leadership alumni are welcome to continue to support the organization by becoming a member. Membership dues are $50 a year and include free admittance to the monthly events as well as discounted ski days at Park City Mountain and Deer Valley resorts.

Alumni board president Betsy Wallace says they recently conducted their first survey which solicited the responses of their 320 members. She says the results will help the board reboot and decide how to best interact with all of the classes.

“We've learned that people really want to have events. But we've just had a great outpouring of what's important about first, the leadership program. And second, the alumni program, as being something that really connects people and providing that network across the fabric of the city.”

Other upcoming alumni events include a round-robin pickleball tournament at the PC MARC on July 19 and the August Alumni Party at the Aztec Art Ranch hosted by Zafod and Lola Beatlebrox on Aug. 10. It will feature live music, camping and toilet bowling – something you have to see to understand.

Also save the date for a program that member Jana Quilter started last year call “All X” coming up Oct. 10.

“One of the goals of leadership is long term group-oriented learning. And so, we thought we would continue that through the All X Series and All X stands for alumni leadership leading and playing upon the TEDx title. And it is a TEDx format. We pick three speakers from Park City leadership, each event, and they, they speak in a 15-to-17-minute format about what they've learned and some of their leadership skills and, and it's been really popular.”

The application period for Leadership Class 31 opens today. Applications are due by Aug. 23. Click here for more information about the Leadership Park City Alumni Association.