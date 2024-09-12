CCPC to raise awareness for food insecurity with Hike for Hunger

The community event seeks to raise awareness and support for those facing food insecurity in Summit and Wasatch counties.

The event gives participants a glimpse of the fall colors on Park City’s hiking trails, and includes food and activities for all ages.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Christian Center’s two food pantries and other programs dedicated to combating hunger.

General admission is $65 for a single person or $139 for a family. The event begins at 2 p.m.

More information and a link for tickets is available here.