CCPC to raise awareness for food insecurity with Hike for Hunger

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 12, 2024 at 4:30 PM MDT
The Mid Mountain Trail is a designated IMBA Epic Ride and covers over 20 miles, winding through some aspen and conifer groves, through deep canyons and over several creeks.
Basin Recreation
The Christian Center of Park City will host its annual Hike for Hunger this weekend at Canyons Village.

The community event seeks to raise awareness and support for those facing food insecurity in Summit and Wasatch counties.

The event gives participants a glimpse of the fall colors on Park City’s hiking trails, and includes food and activities for all ages.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Christian Center’s two food pantries and other programs dedicated to combating hunger.

General admission is $65 for a single person or $139 for a family. The event begins at 2 p.m.

More information and a link for tickets is available here.

Sydney Weaver
News Producer
