Fire crews contain blazes quick despite daily sparks this summer

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 2, 2024 at 5:25 PM MDT
The Yellow Lake Fire in Wasatch County was started on Sept. 28, 2024.
Wasatch Emergency Management
/
Facebook
The Yellow Lake Fire in Wasatch County was started on Sept. 28, 2024.

Utah has recorded 1,182 wildfires since Jan. 1, with 32 new ones this week.

Nearly 660 fires were human caused and with 450 sparked by lightning.

Numbers show almost one new fire every day from May 10 and August 12.

Utah Fire Info reports, while the number of wildfires in the state is significant, fire crews have contained 93% of those before they reached 10 acres.

This year, 86 fires have exceeded 10 acres, including the Yellow Lake Fire in Wasatch County. It has burned nearly 2,500 acres since Sept. 28 and is 0% contained.

Utah’s largest fire, the Silver King Fire in Piute County, has burned more than 18,000 acres since July 5 and is 100% contained.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
