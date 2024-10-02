© 2024 KPCW

Mobile vaccine clinic to visit Park City

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 2, 2024 at 2:58 PM MDT
Summit County's mobile vaccine vans will be around Summit County hosting mobile clinics throughout October.
Summit County Health Department
The Summit County Health Department is offering both flu and COVID-19 vaccines to residents at its mobile clinics this week.

The department’s “Vax ‘n Go” drive-through clinic will be at Park City Mountain Resort’s Silver King parking lot Thursday, Oct. 3, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Next week, the mobile clinics will visit the Park City, Kamas and Coalville senior centers for 60-and-older vaccine clinics.

More information about Summit County Health Department's mobile vaccine clinics is available here.
