Mobile vaccine clinic to visit Park City

The department’s “Vax ‘n Go” drive-through clinic will be at Park City Mountain Resort’s Silver King parking lot Thursday, Oct. 3, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Next week, the mobile clinics will visit the Park City, Kamas and Coalville senior centers for 60-and-older vaccine clinics.

More information about Summit County Health Department's mobile vaccine clinics is available here.