Property tax notices coming to homes in Summit, Wasatch counties

Under Utah law, the notices must be mailed on or before Nov. 1.

Tax amounts are final. The deadline to submit an appeal in both Summit and Wasatch counties was Sept. 15.

Property taxes are due Nov. 13.

Property taxes provide public benefits for schools, fire and police protection.

Find more information on how Wasatch County property taxes are allocated here.

See where Summit County property taxes are allocated here.

Visit this page to contact county offices for help.