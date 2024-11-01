© 2024 KPCW

Property tax notices coming to homes in Summit, Wasatch counties

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 1, 2024 at 2:25 PM MDT
Property taxes provide public benefits for schools, fire and police protection.
David Duprey
/
AP
Property tax notices will arrive soon in Summit and Wasatch county mailboxes, if they have not already.

Under Utah law, the notices must be mailed on or before Nov. 1.

Tax amounts are final. The deadline to submit an appeal in both Summit and Wasatch counties was Sept. 15.

Property taxes are due Nov. 13.

Property taxes provide public benefits for schools, fire and police protection.

Find more information on how Wasatch County property taxes are allocated here.

See where Summit County property taxes are allocated here.

Visit this page to contact county offices for help.
