Utah state, county races official after canvass

In short, the 2024 General Election results have been certified by the board of canvassers from each county and then certified on the state level.

All Wasatch Back results are official, except one school board race in Wasatch County.

The contest between Tom Stone and Brad Ehlert was not certified after a 4th District Court judge granted a temporary restraining order last week. Stone claims he was unfairly disqualified for submitting financial disclosures days late. Now it’s up to a judge to determine how to proceed.

