Utah state, county races official after canvass

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 26, 2024 at 4:44 PM MST
The Utah state and county canvasses are now complete.

In short, the 2024 General Election results have been certified by the board of canvassers from each county and then certified on the state level.

All Wasatch Back results are official, except one school board race in Wasatch County.

The contest between Tom Stone and Brad Ehlert was not certified after a 4th District Court judge granted a temporary restraining order last week. Stone claims he was unfairly disqualified for submitting financial disclosures days late. Now it’s up to a judge to determine how to proceed.

For Summit County election results, click here.

For Wasatch County election results, click here.

State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver