Deer Valley single-day, Ikon reservations sold out for holiday weekend

The resort's single-day tickets are sold out from Dec. 28 to Dec. 31.

Ikon Pass holders with the full or Base Plus Pass can ski up to seven days at Deer Valley but those reservations are already full as well.

But for skiers who do already have a pass or reservation, Deer Valley is giving you some extra time on the mountain to help with the crowds.

From Dec. 27 to Dec. 31, lifts will start spinning an hour earlier at 8 a.m.

Deer Valley has not announced when the new East Village terrain will open for its inaugural season.

Deer Valley's mountain report for updated lift and trail information