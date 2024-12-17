© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Deer Valley single-day, Ikon reservations sold out for holiday weekend

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 17, 2024 at 3:50 PM MST
Deer Valley will offer up to seven free day passes for skiers 12 and younger Dec. 7 through Dec. 13.
Deer Valley
/
Alterra Mountain Company
Deer Valley will offer up to seven free day passes for skiers 12 and younger Dec. 7 through Dec. 13.

If you’re planning to ski Deer Valley New Year’s weekend, you may be out of luck if you don’t already have passes.

The resort's single-day tickets are sold out from Dec. 28 to Dec. 31.

Ikon Pass holders with the full or Base Plus Pass can ski up to seven days at Deer Valley but those reservations are already full as well.

But for skiers who do already have a pass or reservation, Deer Valley is giving you some extra time on the mountain to help with the crowds.

From Dec. 27 to Dec. 31, lifts will start spinning an hour earlier at 8 a.m.

Deer Valley has not announced when the new East Village terrain will open for its inaugural season.

Deer Valley’s mountain report for updated lift and trail information can be found here.

Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver