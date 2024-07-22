© 2024 KPCW

A silhouette of a woman wearing headphones in front of a sunset in the mountains. Text on the image reads, "Summer Pledge Drive, August 19 through 22. Donate online through August 25." A white KPCW logo is at the bottom.

As a nonprofit public radio station, KPCW relies on donor support to deliver your local news, community information, and free entertainment all year long. This August, contribute to your favorite shows and the community resources you depend on by tuning into the Summer Pledge Drive.

Each day, local organizations and businesses will share why they love KPCW and give you the opportunity to make a lasting impact on our community.

Call (435) 649-9004

DONATE NOW

2024 SUMMER PLEDGE DRIVE
SCHEDULE GET INVOLVED SPONSORS GIFTS
SCHEDULE

Each hour of the pledge drive is hosted by a local nonprofit and a pledge drive sponsor.

For every dollar over $1,000 raised within the sponsored hour, KPCW will offer FREE underwriting to the local nonprofit. This means donors are able to double their impact on the community by helping a local nonprofit earn free time on our airwaves.

To have your donation attributed to a specific nonprofit, call (435) 649-9004 during their scheduled hour. You can also make an online donation by writing the name of the organization in the comment section.

GET INVOLVED

Support KPCW's 2024 Summer Pledge Drive

As an INDIVIDUAL DONOR

Tune into KPCW from Monday, August 19 through Thursday, August 22. Donate at any time or check the schedule to double the impact of your contribution by attributing your dollars to the nonprofit organization on-air.

Call (435) 649-9004 or DONATE ONLINE

As a LOCAL NONPROFIT

By hosting an hour of the Summer Pledge Drive, qualified 501(c)3 organizations are eligible to earn underwriting credits. For every dollar over $1,000 raised within the sponsored hour, the nonprofit organization will receive an underwriting credit to use with KPCW over the next six months.

Nonprofit organizations are allowed and encouraged to arrange a matching grant as another way to benefit from the pledge drive. If a nonprofit organization has a donor interested in matching $5,000 or more, KPCW will waive the airtime sponsor fee.

2024 KPCW SUMMER Pledge Drive_Nonprofit Information Packet.pdf

As a FOR-PROFIT BUSINESS

When sponsoring an hour of the Summer Pledge Drive, local businesses are paired with a nonprofit organization of their choosing. On-air sponsorships range from $1,000 to $5,000 and are made as a tax-deductible donation to KPCW.

In-kind donations do not apply toward sponsorship fees, but can also be a great option for local businesses looking to support the station.

2024 KPCW Summer Pledge Drive - Sponsor Packet.pdf

CONTACT

If you are interested in participating in KPCW's Summer Pledge Drive, please email Sarah Ervin at sarah@kpcw.org.
