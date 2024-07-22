As a nonprofit public radio station, KPCW relies on donor support to deliver your local news, community information, and free entertainment all year long. This August, contribute to your favorite shows and the community resources you depend on by tuning into the Summer Pledge Drive.
Each day, local organizations and businesses will share why they love KPCW and give you the opportunity to make a lasting impact on our community.
Call (435) 649-9004
Each hour of the pledge drive is hosted by a local nonprofit and a pledge drive sponsor.
For every dollar over $1,000 raised within the sponsored hour, KPCW will offer FREE underwriting to the local nonprofit. This means donors are able to double their impact on the community by helping a local nonprofit earn free time on our airwaves.
To have your donation attributed to a specific nonprofit, call (435) 649-9004 during their scheduled hour. You can also make an online donation by writing the name of the organization in the comment section.
Support KPCW's 2024 Summer Pledge Drive
As an INDIVIDUAL DONOR
Tune into KPCW from Monday, August 19 through Thursday, August 22. Donate at any time or check the schedule to double the impact of your contribution by attributing your dollars to the nonprofit organization on-air.
Call (435) 649-9004 or DONATE ONLINE
As a LOCAL NONPROFIT
By hosting an hour of the Summer Pledge Drive, qualified 501(c)3 organizations are eligible to earn underwriting credits. For every dollar over $1,000 raised within the sponsored hour, the nonprofit organization will receive an underwriting credit to use with KPCW over the next six months.
Nonprofit organizations are allowed and encouraged to arrange a matching grant as another way to benefit from the pledge drive. If a nonprofit organization has a donor interested in matching $5,000 or more, KPCW will waive the airtime sponsor fee.
As a FOR-PROFIT BUSINESS
When sponsoring an hour of the Summer Pledge Drive, local businesses are paired with a nonprofit organization of their choosing. On-air sponsorships range from $1,000 to $5,000 and are made as a tax-deductible donation to KPCW.
In-kind donations do not apply toward sponsorship fees, but can also be a great option for local businesses looking to support the station.
CONTACT
If you are interested in participating in KPCW's Summer Pledge Drive, please email Sarah Ervin at sarah@kpcw.org.
When you pledge a donation during KPCW's Summer Pledge Drive, you will receive a free gift from one of the local business below.
Our pledge drive would not be the same without the in-kind support from over 50 local businesses. From upscale restaurants to valuable local services, the variety of businesses that support KPCW is an incredible display of generosity across the "Wasatch Back".
Thank you to the following businesses for celebrating KPCW's donors!
Jan's Mountain Recreation Experts
Summit Community Gardens & EATS PC
8am
|KPCW News
9am
10am
11am
3pm
Call (435) 649-9004 or
8am
9am
10am
11am
3pm
4pm
5pm
Call (435) 649-9004 or