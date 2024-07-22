Support KPCW's 2024 Summer Pledge Drive

As an INDIVIDUAL DONOR

Tune into KPCW from Monday, August 19 through Thursday, August 22. Donate at any time or check the schedule to double the impact of your contribution by attributing your dollars to the nonprofit organization on-air.

Call (435) 649-9004 or DONATE ONLINE

As a LOCAL NONPROFIT

By hosting an hour of the Summer Pledge Drive, qualified 501(c)3 organizations are eligible to earn underwriting credits. For every dollar over $1,000 raised within the sponsored hour, the nonprofit organization will receive an underwriting credit to use with KPCW over the next six months.

Nonprofit organizations are allowed and encouraged to arrange a matching grant as another way to benefit from the pledge drive. If a nonprofit organization has a donor interested in matching $5,000 or more, KPCW will waive the airtime sponsor fee.

As a FOR-PROFIT BUSINESS

When sponsoring an hour of the Summer Pledge Drive, local businesses are paired with a nonprofit organization of their choosing. On-air sponsorships range from $1,000 to $5,000 and are made as a tax-deductible donation to KPCW.

In-kind donations do not apply toward sponsorship fees, but can also be a great option for local businesses looking to support the station.

CONTACT

If you are interested in participating in KPCW's Summer Pledge Drive, please email Sarah Ervin at sarah@kpcw.org.