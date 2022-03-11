Friday Film Review--"Herself"

Herself is directed by Phyllida Lloyd, who directed the London stage play of Mama Mia and later the film version. Malcolm Campbell and the star of the film, Clare Dunne, co-wrote the authentic and timely screenplay. The drama, is set in Ireland but depicts the desperation felt by women around the world who find themselves in an abusive marriage.

Desperate to get out of the situation in order to save herself and build a life for her two young daughters, Sandra strikes out on her own. She runs into obstacles many women in this situation face in regards to the legal system, complicated social support programs, lack of financial support and in this case lack of or inability to afford housing.

Dunne’s performance is solid and her cast of supporting actors, a mix of veterans and newcomers, do exactly that; become the support group that helps her character survive and thrive.

Yes, a bit of romance, melodrama and magical good fortune appear here and there throughout the story, but whose life couldn’t use a little bit of that once in a while?

Sandra begins as the victim, yet her strength and the strength of other female characters around her make for an empowering, female-driven story. It engaged Sundance audiences from the beginning to the very end…..and through all the heartache, happiness, terror, depression and hopefulness in between.

Herself is rated R and runs 1 hour and 37 compassionate minutes. Park City Film, in partnership with Peace House, will present a free screening at the Jim Santy Auditorium on Thursday, March 31 as part of the Reel Community Series. Screening begins at 7 pm and will be followed by a panel discussion.