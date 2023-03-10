Friday Film Review | Oscar nominated shorts

The 95th Academy Awards will be presented on Sunday, March 12. In celebration, Park City Film will screen a different set of Oscar-nominated shorts for three consecutive nights.

On Friday, March 10, Park City Film screens the collection of Animated Shorts. Australia, Canada, Portugal, France, UK and USA are all represented in this group of creatively animated films. The subjects include an ostrich, a mole, a fox and a horse, sailors who fly, and ice merchants who fall. Not to mention a boy exploring the world around him and a girl trying desperately to lose her virginity.

These are all unique stories told using vastly different styles of animation. Remember, animation is not ALWAYS for kids. The first four films in this collection are suitable for kids age 10 and up, but the last one is for adult audiences only. There will be a 30-second warning and a short break to allow patrons to choose to exit the auditorium. Running time is 95 minutes.

Friday March 10 - ANIMATED SHORTS (Running Time: 95 min)

Rating equivalent of PG-13/R. Four of the films are suitable for kids 10 and up, but the final film is for adult audiences only.

"An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It" – Lachlan Pendragon, Australia, 12 min.

"The Flying Sailor" – Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby, Canada, 8 min.

"Ice Merchants" – João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano, Portugal/France/UK, 15 min.

"The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" – Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud, UK, 33 min.

"My Year of Dicks" – Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon, USA, 26 min.

(PLEASE NOTE: A 30-SECOND WARNING CARD WILL APPEAR PRIOR TO “MY YEAR OF DICKS.” There will be a short break at this time so that patrons, if they choose, can exit the auditorium.)

On Saturday, March 11, the Documentary Shorts will be screened. Films are from USA, India and UK and have a wide range of themes; witnessing incredible wildlife migration and survival, tracking 16 years of a little girl’s birthday interviews and taking a deep, dive into one of the most alarming and unsettling political events in my lifetime.

This collection gives us deeper insight into effects of climate change, the importance of rituals and the impact one woman can have when she isn’t afraid to speak truth to power.

Running time is 135 minutes and the general rating is PG/13/R for adult themes

Saturday March 11 - DOCUMENTARY SHORTS (Running Time: 135 minutes)

Rating equivalent of PG-13/R for adult themes.

"How Do You Measure a Year?" – Jay Rosenblatt, USA, 29 min.

"The Elephant Whisperers" – Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, India, 40 min.

"Haulout"– Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev, UK, 25 min.

"The Martha Mitchell Effect" – Anne Alvergue and Debra McClutchy, USA, 40 min.

On Sunday, March 12, Live Action Shorts will be presented. All five films come from different countries; Denmark, Norway, Italy, Luxembourg and UK with themes ranging from poignant and pleasing to tension-filled intrigue.

Three of the filmmakers weave comedy into their story but there is no room for comedy in the worn, red suitcase clutched by the 16 year old Iranian girl on the way to an arranged marriage or even in the vast expanse of Greenlandic nature in which one sister searches for the other.

Running time is 110 minutes and has a general rating equivalency of PG-13 for adult themes.

Sunday March 12 - LIVE ACTION SHORTS (Running Time: 110 minutes)

Rating equivalent of PG-13 for adult themes.

"Ivalu"– Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan, Denmark, 17 min.

"Night Ride" – Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen, Norway, 16 min.

"Le Pupille" – Alice Rohrwacher, Italy, 39 min.

"The Red Suitcase" – Cyrus Neshvad, Luxembourg, 18 min.

"An Irish Goodbye" – Tom Berkeley and Ross White, UK, 23 min.

Check out the Park City Film website for more specific details.

