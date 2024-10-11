Friday Film Review | 'A Family Affair'

Nicole Kidman’s in her 50’s, which in Hollywood used to mean playing a divorced, post-menopausal mother who leads a book club and makes jokes about her declining sex drive. But Kidman has found her 50’s groove and is shattering that idea, instead roaring into her sexuality with men half her age and doing it with the best wardrobe money can buy.

"A Family Affair," currently streaming on Netflix, and directed by Richard LaGravenese, is a heartfelt exploration of love, family and the unexpected turns life can take.

Zac Efron plays Chris Cole, an action movie hunk who has the empathy of a gnat and employs Kidman’s daughter, Zara (Joey King) as his overly qualified, eager and often bitter assistant who can’t seem to keep her boss happy no matter how hard she tries.

The film does a good job of depicting the dysfunctional relationship of an assistant to movie star. The film opens with Zara late to a lunch date where Cole is breaking up with yet another girlfriend and Zara has the standard Cartier parting gift of diamond earrings. A little sparkle to soften the blow.

Zara is involved in every aspect of Cole’s personal life when all she wants is to be involved in his business life. She expresses her disgust to her mom, Brooke, played by Kidman, that Cole continues to mistreat her and doesn’t see her as producer material, rather as his errand girl.

So, Zara quits her job as Cole’s assistant, and he tries to win her back by showing up at her house to convince her to give him a second chance. Zara’s not home, but Brooke is and a few sips of tequila later, Brooke and Cole have ignited a spark that ends with them in a mid-afternoon romp and surprises them both.

The age difference between Kidman and Efron (20 years) adds an interesting layer to the film, emphasizing the generational divide and the differing perspectives on love and relationships. But the chemistry is real between them and the age difference over the course of the film becomes a non-issue. Except for Zara. She feels deep betrayal and does all she can to break the two of them apart.

Joey King adds depth to the story with her performance as the daughter caught in the middle, reflecting the complexities of familial expectations and personal desires.

Visually, "A Family Affair" has elements of a Nancy Meyers film. Beautiful set design, high end homes with characters dressed in effortless chic wardrobes, and easily digestible dialogue with modern real-world relationships to navigate.

In other words, it’s a film to get lost in, forget about the current news cycle, and have fun living some impossibly perfect life if only for one hour and 51 minutes.

“A Family Affair” streams on Netflix and is rated PG-13.