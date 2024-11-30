© 2024 KPCW

Friday Film Review
KPCW sends its most discerning moviegoers to the movies each week to let you know which films are worth going to and which are a pass. The Friday Film Review airs at 7:20 a.m., during the Noon News and in The Local View. KPCW Friday Film Reviewers are: Barb Bretz, Rick Brough, Mark Harrington and Linda Jager.

Friday Film Review | 'Out of My Mind'

KPCW | By Barb Bretz
Published November 29, 2024 at 9:27 AM MST

“Out of My Mind” is a coming-of-age film, based on Sharon Draper’s young adult book of the same name. It premiered in the Family Matinee section of the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

This film is special in so many ways.

Directed by Amber Sealey, with a script written by Daniel Stiepleman, the film is based on the book by Sharon M. Draper. Producer Peter Saraf’s 9-year-old daughter read the book and pitched it to her father as a film, when she was a 4th grader, 10 years ago. Saraf says it was worth the wait because it allowed them to feature a new, young talent.

In her screen debut, Phoebe-Rae Taylor plays Melody Brooks. She’s a sixth grader who has spent all of her school time isolated in a special education portable. Due to the effects of cerebral palsy, she is nonverbal and confined to a wheel chair. No one-- not her parents, not her sister, not her neighbor, her teachers or classmates have a clue what she is capable of, until she literally finds her voice through technology.

Other cast members include Rosemarie DeWitt as mom, Luke Kirby as dad, Judith Light as the most wonderful next-door neighbor ever, and the recognizable, ever-charming voice of Jennifer Aniston as Melody’s thoughts or inner voice.

Technology can help overcome the physical hurdles, but it also takes a tremendous amount of effort, education or reeducation to overcome prejudices and to encourage and facilitate inclusion. This film helps shatter preconceived notions and would be a wonderful teaching tool for youth and adults alike.

As a career special educator, this film was especially powerful to me. Educating and caring for a child with Melody’s abilities and limitations is so very challenging and expensive. Technology has revolutionized the extent to which mobility and communication can be improved, but it definitely doesn’t come without a price or without the advocacy of a dedicated cadre of people.

Melody’s story plays out in many schools around our country and our world. If you ever have the opportunity to be an advocate for someone like Melody, or to be supportive of parents of someone like Melody, or the neighbor of someone like Melody, don’t miss out on the rewarding chance.

“Out of my Mind” runs 1 hour and 42 very special minutes. As of November 22, it’s screening on Disney+.

 
Barb Bretz
Friday Film Reviewer & Monthly Book Reviewer
