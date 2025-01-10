Friday Film Review | 'Nightbitch'

"Nightbitch," directed by Marielle Heller and based on Rachel Yoder's 2021 novel, is a unique exploration of motherhood, identity, and the primal instincts of parenthood.

In the lead role as the character known as “Mother,” Amy Adams effectively captures the monotony and isolation of raising a toddler while sacrificing her thriving career as an artist.

The story opens with Mother's daily routine, where breakfast, playtime, and bedtime stories merge into a relentless cycle that offers little personal fulfillment. This cycle is exacerbated by the frequent absences of “Father" (played by Scoot McNairy), whose out-of-town work commitments heighten tension in their marriage, causing Mother to feel as if she is parenting two children rather than one.

As her frustration mounts, Mother begins to experience a surreal transformation, sensing a connection to dog-like traits and questioning her sanity when her son innocently points out her "fuzzy" back.

Blurring the lines between fantasy and reality, the film highlights Mother's struggle to reclaim her identity beyond the caregiver role. Her interactions with other mothers at the library's weekly toddler story time, and her friendship with an older and wiser librarian (played by Jessica Harper), illustrates the loneliness and search for companionship many mothers experience. While initially hesitant to connect, Mother gradually embraces the friendship of these women.

This film reaches a pivotal turning point as Mother fully embraces her canine instincts, finding joy in weirdly playful moments with her son—such as eating lunch like dogs or chasing each other on all fours in the park.

Rated R and running 1 hour and 38 minutes, and now streaming on Hulu, the part horror, part comedy is often bizarre, but captures the common emotions of motherhood.

Adams’ performance is generating buzz during awards season, recently earning a Golden Globes nomination for her lead role.

Despite its odd moments, the film offers a thoughtful commentary on the struggles and isolation of motherhood. While its intent is admirable and Adams delivers a noteworthy performance, it’s a film worth skipping.