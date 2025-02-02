© 2025 KPCW

Sundance '25 Review | FOUR SUNS | 'Coexistence, My Ass'

KPCW | By Barb Bretz
Published February 2, 2025 at 10:46 AM MST
Noam Shuster Eliassi appears in Coexistence, My Ass! by Amber Fares, an official selection of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.
Noam Shuster Eliassi appears in Coexistence, My Ass! by Amber Fares, an official selection of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

"Coexistence, My Ass" is screening in the World Cinema Documentary section.

This eye-opening documentary introduces us to thirty-something Noam Shuster Eliassi, who is of Persian/Romanian/Jewish descent and grew up in a village in Israel known as ‘Oasis of Peace.' A place where Palestinians and Jews chose to live intertwined peacefully. Noam is a life-long activist. As a young girl, she handed flowers to both First Lady Hillary Clinton and peace activist Jane Fonda. Later she gave passionate speeches as a diplomat to the United Nations.

Inspired by the transformation of Volodymyr Zelenskyy from comedic actor to Ukrainian President she decided to try the process in reverse and transform from serious speaker to stand up comedy. When she did that her message and fame went viral. She was selected by Harvard University to produce a project for peace. Her project proposal was to create a stand up comedy routine entitled "Coexistence, My Ass." This documentary chronicles Noam’s life experiences and addresses critical issues, such as oppression, exclusion and violence, not only in Israel and Gaza but all over the world today.

Oppressors she says do not ‘co-exist’ with the oppressed; both parties have to be equal to co-exist. According to Noam, the elephant in the room used to be occupation, now it is genocide.
