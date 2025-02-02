Sundance '25 Review | THREE SUNS | 'Life After'

**Before reading this review, please CLICK on this link to listen to the director, Reid Davenport explain the focus and importance of this film. Note the subtitles and how that impacts your understanding of what Reid has to say.

Disabled director Reid Davenport, discovered a 1983 case in which a woman named Elizabeth Bouvia sought the right to die. The case became very political. Her lawyer defined the case as seeking the right to refuse medical treatment. The hospital lawyer called it suicide. She lost the case. Later she won on appeal but then faded from the spotlight.

Reid and his producer search for information about Elizabeth and the case. They investigate a program in Canada called MAID (Medical Assistance In Dying). It has expanded from terminally ill patients to those who are living in some form of chronic pain.

He interviews people who are considering the option of dying and why. He interviews those who are opposed to it and why.

This is a very important subject and one of which I care deeply. Reid is a brave filmmaker and I applaud him for shining a spotlight on this subject. I seriously question the filmmaker’s choice not to include subtitles to aid the audience in fully understanding the information and insights Reid has to offer. Subtitles were included in a conversation between a doctor and a patient’s wife but never when Reid was speaking. Even listening intently, with earbuds, I’m sure I missed half of what was being said. I got the gist, but that shouldn’t be the goal of the film.

I made the same observation with Reid’s 2022 documentary " I Didn't See You There."

The inability to understand much of this film impacted my rating and would influence whether I recommend it to anyone or any organization.

Here is more information about Canada’s MAID law.