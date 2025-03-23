Song Summit Foundation hosts fundraiser for youth musicians

The Song Summit hopes to raise $100,000 to launch the Summit Rising program – designed for emerging artists between the ages of 14 and 22 from around the world.

President of the Song Summit Foundation board of trustees Ellen Silver says they’re looking to build community for youth musicians and expand their horizons to pursue their art.

“So, for the last two years at the Song Summit we have partnered with other groups to bring youth from New Orleans and from Cuba to the Song Summit and give them the opportunity to interact with one another, with the musicians, to attend workshops, to perform,” Silver said. “This year we're expanding to include local youth. We hope, up to 50 kids, and they will really have an immersive experience.”

Silver says that Utah singer-songwriter Tara Shupe has been invited to perform and speak about the impact that music has on youth and their mental health.

“What we're doing is trying to raise money to help us support these youth and bring them here,” she said. “And we want this to be an experience for them that's free of charge. And in order to do that, we need about $2,000 a youth, and that pays for their lodging, their food, instrument rental if they need it, and their travel.”

Pizza will be provided at the Tuesday fundraiser, but there will be a cash bar to purchase beer and nonalcoholic beverages.

The goal to raise $100,000 she says is doable.

“I attended the Song Summit for the last two years, and I watched these kids be transformed by the experience, and I got behind this program like 150% it's really amazing,” Silver said.