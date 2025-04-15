Big news: Tiny Desk Radio is coming to KPCW

Each week, Tiny Desk Radio hosts Bobby Carter and Anamaria Sayre will present three Tiny Desk concerts and share how these memorable (and sometimes viral) moments came together. You'll hear world-class musicians from the worlds of pop, jazz, classical, Americana, hip-hop, R&B and more stripping down their sound for a concert series that's unlike anything else on the internet — or the radio.

In 2014, Bobby Carter produced his first Tiny Desk concert. Since then, his work has been at the intersection of music, technology and engagement. He turned a modest Tiny Desk celebration of Black History Month in 2021 into a cross-cultural event combining music, film, photojournalism and commentary. Carter leveraged this template to pull new teams together to bring a multi-dimensional, multi-continent, multi-platform celebration of Black Music Month, LatinX Heritage Month, Asian American/Pacific Islander Month and Indigenous People Month.

Tiny Desk Concerts average 40 million views per month on YouTube and the phenomenal success of the brand has led to its expansion into Korea and Japan.

Anamaria Artemisa Sayre is co-host of Alt.Latino and a curator and producer for Tiny Desk.

As a podcast, radio and video host, reporter and producer for NPR, she is focused on elevating the diversity of sounds and stories that define Latinx culture. This means curating the newest and best in Latin music weekly on the mic with her co-host Felix Contreras and doing deep-dive reported series that highlight music as an answer to some of society’s biggest cultural questions.

KPCW is thrilled to add Tiny Desk Radio to our Saturday night lineup at 6 p.m. starting April 19, 2025, as part of our intentionally eclectic and carefully curated weekend music programming.

If you like the big music vibes you get from Tiny Desk, check out KPCW's newest radio program, The Community Campfire. Every Friday the campfire crew invite local musicians and touring artists into the station for a live, in-studio performance similar to Tiny Desk concerts. Be sure to listen to the full hour for human-interest stories and local voices that warm the Wasatch Back.