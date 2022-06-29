New vote totals flip South Summit school board race; Park City's remains tight

The vote totals Summit County released on primary election day did not include in-person votes, provisional ballots, ballots deposited in drop boxes after 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon or mail-in ballots that arrived late in the day.

On Wednesday, the county released results that included many of those outstanding ballots. For the school board race in Park City, Wednesday’s results included 174 additional votes. In South Summit, there were 40.

That was enough to upend the race for South Summit Board of Education Precinct 5. There are three candidates in the race and only two will move on to November’s ballot.

Wednesday’s results show Olivia Gunnerson retaining a large lead, but the second- and third-place candidates flipped. Troy Beckstead now has a four-vote lead over Jerry Parker, 77 votes to 73. On Tuesday night, it was Parker with a three-vote lead.

According to state code, in races that have fewer than 400 total votes like the one in South Summit, candidates can only apply for a recount if there is a one-vote margin between winning and losing.

In the Park City race, Wednesday’s results showed candidates finishing in the same order but with smaller margins between them. Meredith Reed, with 502 votes, holds a 17-vote lead over Mandy Pomeroy, with 485 votes. Josh Mann, with 466 votes, trails Pomeroy by 19.

The recount margin in the Park City race appears to be three votes.

According to Summit County Clerk Eve Furse, Wednesday’s results do not include some provisional ballots, ballots with signatures that have to be verified, ballots from overseas voters and mail-in ballots received after Wednesday. The latter will only be counted if postmarked on or before June 27.

Vote totals may not be updated until the official canvass July 12.