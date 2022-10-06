© 2022 KPCW

Election 2022

Summit County Republican Party endorses Mandy Pomeroy after campaign events

KPCW | By Michelle Deininger
Published October 6, 2022 at 12:07 PM MDT
Mandy Pomeroy
Park City Board of Education District 4 candidate Mandy Pomeroy

Park City School Board candidate Mandy Pomeroy got an endorsement from the Summit County Republican Party Tuesday after campaigning alongside the group and speaking at a party event that was closed to the public.

Mandy Pomeroy is running for the District 4 seat on the Park City School Board. She was appointed to the board in April after board member Kara Hendrickson passed away following an illness. Her interim term expires at year end unless she’s elected in November.

Pomeroy said she was honored to have the Summit County Republican Party’s support, calling them an organization of diversity and acceptance. She said the endorsement was based on her credentials and experience, not party affiliation.

The school board race is nonpartisan, and Pomeroy told KPCW she is an unaffiliated voter. Pomeroy’s party affiliation is not verifiable as she filed paperwork with the Summit County Clerk’s office to keep her voter registration private. Under Utah election codes, party officials and candidates have access to that information, but aren’t allowed to share it.

All current school board members and candidates in Park City School District have publicly available voter registration information with the exception of Pomeroy and Andrew Caplan.

The Republican Party endorsement came after Pomeroy and her campaign took part in two Summit County Republican candidate events – the candidate float in the Miners Day parade and a precinct captain meeting at the Summit County library.

The precinct meeting was not a public event. However, a precinct captain who attended said Pomeroy gave a speech followed by a question and answer session in which she addressed critical race theory and the school district’s sensitive materials policy. The precinct captain said Pomeroy emphasized during the q and a that her focus would be on the three r s – reading, writing and arithmetic – if elected.

Reached for comment about meeting, Pomeroy said her responsibility would be to prevent viewpoint discrimination so all students and families felt valued and validated. To achieve that, she said she’d focus on the 3 rs and encourage parents to teach values at home.

Also at that meeting, Republican party officials spent more than an hour discussing threats to election security, and asked precinct captains to text prepared lists of voters and urge them to vote a straight Republican ticket.

Pomeroy is running against Meredith Reed, who is a former chair of the Summit County Democratic Party. Reed was the top finisher in the primary election and has been endorsed by the county Democrats as well as the community group Utah Parents for Teachers.

Election day is November 8.

Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
