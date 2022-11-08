Utah Reps. Moore, Stewart, Curtis and Owens sail to reelection in 2022 midterms

All four of Utah’s Republican U.S. House representatives are heading back to Washington for two more years.

The Associated Press called its first Utah race for Rep. Blake Moore at 9:37 p.m Tuesday evening. The AP later called the race for Rep. John Curtis at 10:52 p.m., and later called the race for Reps. Chris Stewart and Burgess Owens 11:01 p.m. and 11:07 p.m., respectively.

In a joint appearance with Owens and Curtis at the Utah GOP election night party, Stewart thanked party loyalists in attendance and assailed President Joe Biden over inflation.

”How many of you really love your country? That’s why we’re here tonight,” Stewart said. “This is personal. When my daughter calls to say she can’t come to dinner because she can’t afford the price of gas, this is personal.”

Curtis thanked his supporters, constituents, staff and family.

