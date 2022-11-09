© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Election 2022

Summit and Wasatch counties’ election results delayed as clerks count write-in ballots

KPCW | By Michelle Deininger
Published November 9, 2022 at 12:00 AM MST
Eve Furse 11-08-22.jpg
KPCW
/
Summit County Clerk Eve Furse on election night. As of midnight Summit County had not reported any election results.

While most of Utah watched returns come in after polls closed Tuesday night, Summit and Wasatch voters hoping for information about local races had to play a lengthy waiting game.

Results from the 2022 midterm elections were initially delayed across Utah at the direction of Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson, whose office oversees elections. She instructed county clerks not to release any preliminary results until everyone standing in line at any polling place in the state had cast their ballots.

Cache County was the last in the state with lines of people waiting to vote. Once they wrapped up, some counties immediately began releasing early results through the state’s election website.

A couple of hours later, all counties but three had shared at least some results. Those three counties were Duchesne, Summit and Wasatch.

Around 11 p.m., Wasatch County results went live on the state website. There were no contested races in Wasatch County other than two write-in candidates for school board seats, who did not prevail.

The big news in Wasatch County was voters' passage of a RAP tax, which will levy a tax of a penny on every $10 spent in the county, to be used for funding arts, parks and recreation.

The RAP tax passed with a margin of more than 1,000 votes - a decisive victory after last year's attempt to pass a RAP tax failed by just eight votes.

Summit County Clerk Eve Furse, who was among the local officials up for reelection Tuesday, said the delay in reporting results was due to having three write-in candidates on the ballot. Handwritten votes require extra layers of checking, which she said slowed things down.

Just before midnight, Duchesne County results appeared on the state website, leaving Summit County the only one with no election information.

Election 2022
Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
See stories by Michelle Deininger