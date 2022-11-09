Summit and Wasatch counties’ election results delayed as clerks count write-in ballots

Results from the 2022 midterm elections were initially delayed across Utah at the direction of Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson, whose office oversees elections. She instructed county clerks not to release any preliminary results until everyone standing in line at any polling place in the state had cast their ballots.

Cache County was the last in the state with lines of people waiting to vote. Once they wrapped up, some counties immediately began releasing early results through the state’s election website.

A couple of hours later, all counties but three had shared at least some results. Those three counties were Duchesne, Summit and Wasatch.

Around 11 p.m., Wasatch County results went live on the state website. There were no contested races in Wasatch County other than two write-in candidates for school board seats, who did not prevail.

The big news in Wasatch County was voters' passage of a RAP tax, which will levy a tax of a penny on every $10 spent in the county, to be used for funding arts, parks and recreation.

The RAP tax passed with a margin of more than 1,000 votes - a decisive victory after last year's attempt to pass a RAP tax failed by just eight votes.

Summit County Clerk Eve Furse, who was among the local officials up for reelection Tuesday, said the delay in reporting results was due to having three write-in candidates on the ballot. Handwritten votes require extra layers of checking, which she said slowed things down.

Just before midnight, Duchesne County results appeared on the state website, leaving Summit County the only one with no election information.