KPCW celebrates 100 Spanish stories on KPCW.org en español

Since launching KPCW.org en español in June 2024, the station has published 100 news stories in Spanish.

It’s part of KPCW’s expansion of Spanish-language services, publishing timely, relevant and trustworthy news that helps readers stay up-to-date with local issues and events.

Local stories from the KPCW newsroom are translated into Spanish and published on the KPCW.org en español page which, like all KPCW content, is available for free without a paywall.

KPCW.org en español is the second phase of KPCW’s expansion, following the October 2022 introduction of Minuto Hispano, a source for Spanish-language PSAs airing every day at 12:30 p.m.

Next KPCW will hire a full-time bilingual reporter to cover stories in Spanish and English.

KPCW has convened a Spanish Advisory Board to advise the development of Spanish-language services. The board, made up of native Spanish-speakers as well as representatives from local nonprofits, continues to provide feedback on how to best reach the Spanish-speaking community and helps determine relevant issues.

As a nonprofit public radio station, KPCW relies on donor support to bring you local news, community information and free entertainment all year long. KPCW’s summer pledge drive in August is your chance to make a lasting impact by donating to support the KPCW programming you love. Donate today at KPCW.org or call us during the pledge drive from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22 to show your support.

KPCW.org en español is supported in part through grants from Park City Municipal, Summit County, the Promontory Foundation and Vail EpicPromise.