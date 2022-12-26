Nevada lithium mine threatens rare wildflower species

Tiehm’s buckwheat has little yellow flowers on a long stem, and its entire population grows on 10 acres in southwestern Nevada…where there are plans to mine lithium for electric car batteries.

That’s why conservationists had pushed the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to list the wildflower as an endangered species. But this doesn’t automatically stop the mine proposal that the Bureau of Land Management has started to review.

Patrick Donnelly is with the Center for Biological Diversity. He says mining for lithium shouldn’t come at the expense of an entire species.

“If these agencies keep screwing up and permitting bad mines that are going to drive species extinct, we’re never going to produce any lithium," Donnelly said.

"Because we’re going to tie this project up in court years for years and years if they plan on harming the buckwheat.”

If the mine were developed, Donnelly says it would destroy nearly all of the plant’s habitat.

“Fundamentally, we want to see geothermal energy and lithium being produced as well," he said.

"And so we are looking for projects that we don't have to fight.”

More from the Mountain West News Bureau.