Despite a dry June in Utah mountains Utah water outlook is up
Utah’s mountains got soaked with above average precipitation in the month of May, but then turned dry in June with significantly lower moisture.
The state’s climate and water report shows the mountains received 0.6 inches of precipitation for June, or 55% of normal.
Despite the dry month, precipitation for the year is still 105% of normal.
Utah’s valleys are above-normal for the year with 0.7 inches of precipitation, 0.2 inches more than last month.
And the state’s reservoir storage is still high.
Statewide storage is at 91% capacity, which is the same as last month and the highest since 2011.
All of Utah’s major water basins are at 80% capacity or above expert the Upper and Lower Sevier watersheds.