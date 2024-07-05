© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Despite a dry June in Utah mountains Utah water outlook is up

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 5, 2024 at 11:46 AM MDT
An angler at Strawberry Reservoir in Wasatch County.
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
An angler at Strawberry Reservoir in Wasatch County.

Utah’s mountains got soaked with above average precipitation in the month of May, but then turned dry in June with significantly lower moisture.

The state’s climate and water report shows the mountains received 0.6 inches of precipitation for June, or 55% of normal.

Despite the dry month, precipitation for the year is still 105% of normal.

Utah’s valleys are above-normal for the year with 0.7 inches of precipitation, 0.2 inches more than last month.

And the state’s reservoir storage is still high.

Statewide storage is at 91% capacity, which is the same as last month and the highest since 2011.

All of Utah’s major water basins are at 80% capacity or above expert the Upper and Lower Sevier watersheds.
Environment
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver