Despite a dry June in Utah mountains Utah water outlook is up

The state’s climate and water report shows the mountains received 0.6 inches of precipitation for June, or 55% of normal.

Despite the dry month, precipitation for the year is still 105% of normal.

Utah’s valleys are above-normal for the year with 0.7 inches of precipitation, 0.2 inches more than last month.

And the state’s reservoir storage is still high.

Statewide storage is at 91% capacity, which is the same as last month and the highest since 2011.

All of Utah’s major water basins are at 80% capacity or above expert the Upper and Lower Sevier watersheds.