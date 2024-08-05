© 2024 KPCW

Utah experiences two dry months in a row, state water levels decrease

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 5, 2024 at 3:24 PM MDT
Division of Wildlife Resources

Utah’s water report for Aug. 1 shows mountain soil moisture is beginning to dry out.

Dry soil coupled with just 0.6 inches of precipitation in July is leading to concerns about water availability.

The Natural Resources Conservation Service of Utah (NCRS) says it hopes not to see a repeat of summer 2020, where an above-normal snowpack season was followed by extremely hot and dry conditions. That summer saw historically dry soil moisture levels.

Statewide water storage is at 83% capacity, which is 8% lower than last month.

In the Wasatch Back Jordanelle and Deer Creek reservoirs are sitting at 92% capacity while Strawberry remains nearly full at 98%. The NRCS of Utah reports Echo Reservoir at 73% full and Rockport at 87%.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
