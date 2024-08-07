NWS issues red flag warning for Wasatch Mountains

The National Weather Service issued the warning because of increasing winds and low humidity.

Utah Fire Info reports more than 780 wildfires so far this year, with just over 500 of those human caused.

This week lightning sparked 31 new fires. Humans started another 39 including 14 sparked by vehicles.

Utah Fire Info reminds drivers to regularly check their vehicles are working properly, know the tow-load and never let chains drag on the road.

Yesterday [Tuesday] a new blaze, dubbed the Dry Fork fire, sparked in Rich County. So far it has burned 1,400 acres and is 0% contained.

The largest fire in the state is the Silver King fire which has been burning for about a month now. It has consumed more than 18,000 acres and is almost 90% contained.