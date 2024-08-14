Utah wildfire count exceeds 2023

So far 881 wildfires have been reported. That’s compared to last year’s total of just over 800 ignitions.

Since Aug. 4, 106 new wildfires have sparked with 73 caused by lighting.

Utah Fire Info reminds residents despite recent wet weather, dry and windy conditions are on the horizon which will increase fire danger.

Fire officials also remind everyone to never leave a campfire unattended and to check fire restrictions in your area before starting a fire.