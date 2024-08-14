© 2024 KPCW

Utah wildfire count exceeds 2023

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 14, 2024 at 4:00 PM MDT
A helicopter carries a water bucket to fight a wildfire near Richfield, Utah.
harpazo_hope/Getty Images
/
Moment RF
A helicopter carries a water bucket to fight a wildfire near Richfield, Utah.

Utah’s wildfire tally this year has now exceeded the total number of fires in 2023 and we’re not out of fire season yet.

So far 881 wildfires have been reported. That’s compared to last year’s total of just over 800 ignitions.

Since Aug. 4, 106 new wildfires have sparked with 73 caused by lighting.

Utah Fire Info reminds residents despite recent wet weather, dry and windy conditions are on the horizon which will increase fire danger.

Fire officials also remind everyone to never leave a campfire unattended and to check fire restrictions in your area before starting a fire.
Environment
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver