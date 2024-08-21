State wildfire danger remains high despite recent rain

That brings Utah’s total to 980 fires since Jan. 1, 2024.

Since the beginning of the year, 31 wildfires have sparked in Summit County and 14 in Wasatch. Across the state, Iron County has seen the most with 73.

The largest fire in the state, the Silver King Fire, has burned more than 18,000 acres since July 5.

Despite recent rain and monsoonal moisture, Utah Fire Info warns high winds across the western part of Utah through Friday will bring increased fire danger back into play.

Authorities remind everyone to use their fire sense and follow all city and county fire restrictions.